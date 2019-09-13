De Pere: Picnic for Patriots to support 4th H.O.O.A.H. Sept. 14

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Picnic for Patriots, a family-friendly event hosted by the 4th H.O.O.A.H. Wisconsin, is hoping to bring together members of the community to raise funds to further the organization’s mission to support veterans and their families.

The Picnic, which will take place at Voyageur Park from 12-6 p.m., is hosting live music, picnic-style food, raffle items, games, and activities for all ages.

Attendees will be invited to prepare care packages and letters that will be sent to troops overseas.

4th H.O.O.A.H. WI will cover the cost of shipping for families who wish to send a personal package to a loved one.

For more about 4th H.O.O.A.H., click here.