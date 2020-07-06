De Pere Pink Flamingos receive matching donation from Packers Give Back

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Pink Flamingos have received a matching donation from the Green Bay Packers Give Back after its 2020 Big Cup and Softball Classic was canceled due to coronavirus.

Donations made to the Pink Flamingos from noon on July 6 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, will be matched by Packers Give Back up to $5,000.

The Pink Flamingos say Packers Give Back has also given them a worn and autographed Aaron Jones practice jersey to use as a giveaway in an effort to increase donations and raise additional funds. Starting at noon on July 6, everyone who donates $20 worth of donations will receive one entry into the Jones jersey giveaway – $20 for one entry, $40 for two, $60 for three, and so on.

Toward the end of May, the Pink Flamingos canceled the 37th annual Softball Classic due to coronavirus restrictions and the uncertainty the virus has caused. Organizers announced that while the charity event would not be held this year, the fundraising efforts would continue. They set a goal of raising $37,000 by 11:59 p.m. on July 12 – the day that was intended to serve as Championship Sunday.

Fundraising efforts used to meet the $37,000 goal included selling merchandise online, accepting donations, and challenging tournament teams and the community to donate to the cause. The Pink Flamingos say a new annual fundraising record will be set this year, leaving them speechless.

As of Monday, July 6, the Pink Flamingos say over $53,000 has been raised.

For more details on how you can help the Pink Flamingos, visit their website.

