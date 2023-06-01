THURSDAY, 6/1/2023 – 12:27 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere have provided an update on the traffic incident that closed the area of Main and Train Bridge earlier on Thursday.

According to the De Pere Police Department, lanes have now reopened.

No further details have been provided.

Original story: De Pere Police: Avoid area of Main and Train Bridge due to ‘traffic incident’

THURSDAY, 6/1/2023 – 12:04 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking the public to find an alternate route near the area of Main and the Train Bridge due to a ‘traffic incident.’

A Facebook post from the De Pere Police Department states that the department is working on a traffic incident in that area.

Officers say that traffic will not be able to go eastbound on Main until further notice and are letting the public know to expect delays and backups in that area.

No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.