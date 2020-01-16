De Pere Police Department partners with mobile app ‘You Get it First’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department announced their partnership with mobile app/alert “You Get it First” on January 15.

The department says the app will help send important information to the community, schools, businesses, and the media, in a timely manner.

Chief Derek Beiderwieden states,

“At the De Pere Police Department, we take great pride in being accessible to the community and we really focus on interacting with them so we can do the best job possible.”

Police say users can download the app for free on both the Android and the IOS platforms in the App Store or Google Play Site.

Law enforcement notes users can subscribe to the De Pere Police Department to receive alerts.

Patrol Captain Jeremy Muraski said,

“In the event of an emergency, we want our citizens to be informed rapidly, and we want them to be equipped with the latest, most useful information…”