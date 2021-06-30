GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere Police Dept. hire John Bushmaker to fill new social worker position

Local News

John Bushmaker

Courtesy: De Pere Police Department

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department has hired a native of northeast Wisconsin to fill the role of the Police Department Social Worker.

According to a release, John Bushmaker started his position at the beginning of June, partnering with De Pere Police Officers on a referral basis to help people cope with and solve everyday problems.

The department says they hope a visit from a social worker will help prevent future calls.

Here are some of the duties the department says Bushmaker will handle:

  • Advocating for and develop plans to improve individual and family wellbeing.
  • Research and refer to community resources.
  • Assist with concerns caused by neglect, poverty, abuse, domestic violence, mental health, and substance abuse.

In Milwaukee, Bushmaker worked as a Social Worker in Child Protection and in the Trauma Unit at Froedtert Hospital. Bushmaker also has 15 years of background in Social Work, which includes Supervision of Child Protection and Children’s Long Term Waiver.

Most recently, Bushmaker was the Director of Business Development at ERC: Counselors and Consultants. He also received his Bachelors in Social Work at UW-Eau Claire and his Masters in Social Work at UW-Milwaukee.

Bushmaker serves on the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County and Encompass Early Education. He is a member of the Leadership Green Bay Human Services Day Committee, Leadership Green Bay Class of 2015, and is a recent Future 15 Award nominee through the Greater Green Bay Chamber. Bushmaker also is the co-chair on the workplace workgroup through Connections for Mental Wellness.

“John’s enthusiasm, background in social services, and knowledge of community resources make him a great addition to our team,” says Jedd Bradley, Officer & Community Resources, De Pere Police Department. “He will make a great partner as we continue to serve our community.”

Bushmaker says he plans on building community relationships and playing a key role in developing objectives, conducting assessments, and intervention goals to help families and individuals strengthen interpersonal and problem-solving skills. He says he would like to see residents be able to utilize their support systems, develop plans, and be able to handle stressful situations without the need for Police intervention.

