De Pere Police Dept. investigating windows damaged by BB guns

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

The De Pere Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects who are responsible for causing damage to windows in the city by shooting them with a BB gun.

"Sometimes people say BB guns, they're not that big of a deal, but people have actually been killed," said Jeremy Muraski, Captain, De Pere Police Dept. "So it's not a toy. It's not something that they should just be randomly shooting out of a car window or anything like that."

The department says they've received multiple reports of the BB gun damage, including at the Brown County Fairgrounds and on multiple businesses on the 900 block of Oak Street.

"That's concerning, they could hit somebody," Muraski said. "They could blind somebody. Obviously they could do property damage. So it is concerning."

Police say the multiple incidents are probably related as they occurred in relatively close proximity. They're now asking area residents to be watchful.

"Be vigilant," Muraski said. "If you see anybody suspicious, somebody that maybe doesn't belong in your area, give us a call... so we can nip it in the bud, keep it from happening, keep people from getting their property broken, and God forbid, like I said, somebody getting hurt more seriously."

Muraski also said anyone who wants to shoot BB guns should do so in a safe area with safe targets and adult supervision.