DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department is trying to identify a person of interest involved in the theft of a credit card.

According to the De Pere Police Department, the person of interest they are looking to identify is involving a case regarding a stolen credit card.

There was no further information provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Hanson at 920-339-4048 ext. 1279.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.