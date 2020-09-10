De Pere Police investigating after report of shots fired

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of S. 7th Street at about 6:15 p.m.

De Pere Police say they were told that after the gunshots were heard, two vehicles immediately left the area at a high rate of speed.

Authorities report that they do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public and no reason to believe anyone was injured in the disturbance, which appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mrstick at 920-339-4078, ext. 1383.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Green Bay Area CrimeStoppers at 920-432-STOP or visit www.432stop.com.

If you have any video in that area from a video doorbell or home surveillance system during the time of the incident, De Pere Police ask that you consider sharing the video with investigators.

