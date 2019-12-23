GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere Police looking for information about damaged artwork in Nicolet Alley

Local News
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in De Pere are asking for information after finding damaged art in Nicolet Alley.

The alley is located between Main Ave. and Reid St. where the flamingo was damaged.

De Pere Police Department

De Pere Police Captain Muraski said, “It’s just a real shame that this had to happen. The Nicolet Alley Exhibit has a very nice aesthetic feel, and now the artists have to put even more effort in to make repairs because of someone’s thoughtless acts. Hopefully someone knows more about this incident and can share information with us as we investigate this.”

If you have any information regarding this incident you’re asked to contact the De Pere Police Department.

