GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere Police looking for owner of vehicle after theft on Ashland Ave

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify the owner of a vehicle after it was involved in a theft at a business on Ashland Avenue.

According to the De Pere Police Department, the vehicle is a Ford Flex with dark black rims/wheels. It was reportedly pictured loading items into the vehicle at a business on Ashland Avenue.

An aluminum trailer was attached to the flex with wooden side rails.

There was no information on what exactly was stolen or the business it was stolen from. The De Pere Police Department is looking for the license plate numbers of vehicles with similar descriptions.

  • Photo courtesy of De Pere Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4080 ext #1208.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West