De Pere Police looking for owner of vehicle after theft on Ashland Ave

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify the owner of a vehicle after it was involved in a theft at a business on Ashland Avenue.

According to the De Pere Police Department, the vehicle is a Ford Flex with dark black rims/wheels. It was reportedly pictured loading items into the vehicle at a business on Ashland Avenue.

An aluminum trailer was attached to the flex with wooden side rails.

There was no information on what exactly was stolen or the business it was stolen from. The De Pere Police Department is looking for the license plate numbers of vehicles with similar descriptions.

Photo courtesy of De Pere Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4080 ext #1208.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.