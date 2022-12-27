DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a trespassing incident.
A Facebook post by the De Pere Police Department states that officers are looking to identify the person pictured in two photos who was involved in a trespassing incident.
If you happen to have any information relating to this incident, you are asked to call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson.
You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867, through their website, or by downloading the P3 tip app.
No other information was provided.