DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a trespassing incident.

A Facebook post by the De Pere Police Department states that officers are looking to identify the person pictured in two photos who was involved in a trespassing incident.

De Pere Police Department

De Pere Police Department

If you happen to have any information relating to this incident, you are asked to call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867, through their website, or by downloading the P3 tip app.

No other information was provided.