De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere.

The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.

In the first picture, there is what appears to be a man with glasses and white hair buying an item. There is what appears to be a woman with brown hair behind the counter.

The second picture shows a vehicle leaving the business.

The incident happened on September 9 around 9:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-339-4080 extension 1289. There was no information on if someone was injured.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.