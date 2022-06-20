DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Police release more information after an incident that happened Saturday near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive.

According to a release, officers were sent to the 700 block of Oconto Place in De Pere around 5:30 p.m. for a gray Jeep SUV that crashed into the garage area of a home.

The department reports its preliminary investigation shows the Jeep was traveling on Ridgeway Drive when it left the road and hit an area near the house.

Officers said they found the Jeep had caused “significant damage to the residence and a parked red KIA automobile.”

Police explained the Jeep was driven by a 65-year-old man who had to be freed from the vehicle. The department reports the driver died as a result of his injuries.

The identity of the driver will not be released until his family is notified and the department added the crash remains under investigation.