GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Authorities locate missing De Pere man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 7/28/2020 9:42 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a missing De Pere man has been located.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old John Fernlund was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to medical issues, authorities believed Fernlund may be endangered.

No other information is available at this time.

Original story: De Pere Police searching for missing man

TUESDAY 7/28/2020 8:17 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Police are searching for a missing man.

According to police, the 57-year-old man was last seen near Optimist Park on the city’s southeast side.

De Pere Police say the man has medical concerns.

If you see the man, De Pere Police ask that you call 911.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons