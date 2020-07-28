UPDATE: Authorities locate missing De Pere man

TUESDAY 7/28/2020 9:42 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a missing De Pere man has been located.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old John Fernlund was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to medical issues, authorities believed Fernlund may be endangered.

No other information is available at this time.

Original story: De Pere Police searching for missing man

TUESDAY 7/28/2020 8:17 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Police are searching for a missing man.

According to police, the 57-year-old man was last seen near Optimist Park on the city’s southeast side.

If you see him please call 911. He has medical concerns and is likely in the area of optimist Park on foot. pic.twitter.com/spEd3mxMvL — De Pere Police Department (@DePerePD) July 28, 2020

De Pere Police say the man has medical concerns.

If you see the man, De Pere Police ask that you call 911.

