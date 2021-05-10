De Pere reopens facilities to the public

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere is welcoming back community members into their public facilities.

Last week, The De Pere Common Council voted to repeal the City’s emergency mandate effective May 10. Now that the emergency order has ended, a new health advisory from the De Pere health department has begun.

Masks will no longer be required, but the De Pere Health Department continues to recommend visitors at City-owned facilities wear face coverings and practice social distancing. A health advisory by the Health Department can be found here.

The De Pere, Mayor James Boyd says he is looking forward to the future and is not hesitant about the mask mandate being repealed. He says with more community members being vaccinated, he is comfortable with the city getting back to a sense of normalcy.

As City of De Pere facilities re-open to the public, here are the new year-round hours of operation:

City Hall and Community Center

7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday

7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Friday



Municipal Service Center (MSC)

6:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday

6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Friday