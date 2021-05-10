GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere reopens facilities to the public

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere is welcoming back community members into their public facilities.

Last week, The De Pere Common Council voted to repeal the City’s emergency mandate effective May 10. Now that the emergency order has ended, a new health advisory from the De Pere health department has begun.

Masks will no longer be required, but the De Pere Health Department continues to recommend visitors at City-owned facilities wear face coverings and practice social distancing. A health advisory by the Health Department can be found here.

The De Pere, Mayor James Boyd says he is looking forward to the future and is not hesitant about the mask mandate being repealed. He says with more community members being vaccinated, he is comfortable with the city getting back to a sense of normalcy.

As City of De Pere facilities re-open to the public, here are the new year-round hours of operation:
City Hall and Community Center
7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday
7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Friday


Municipal Service Center (MSC)
6:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday
6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Friday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals