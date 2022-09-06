HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere told police that he wanted to make sure a woman ‘was happy’ after allegedly driving past her house and is now facing a stalking charge.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 54-year-old Gerald Cornelius Jr. is facing one count of stalking for alleged incidents between February and September of 2022. On August 27 around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Oneida Police Department were sent to a harassment complaint at a residence in Hobart.

The person who called in the complaint told authorities that Cornelius kept driving past the house. A witness said the vehicle drove past four times and it looked like Cornelius was trying to record the house when he went by.

The vehicle was also reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road. The woman who contacted the authorities said she knew Cornelius as they were friends, ‘at one time’. Both reportedly worked for the same employer.

She said that he would talk to her and started trying to do things for her. Cornelius was told by the woman that she was not interested in a romantic relationship with him.

There were previous complaints by the woman regarding Cornelius. These complaints involved ‘suspicious’ vehicles driving past her house. She told authorities that she was afraid for her safety and even slept on the floor out of fear.

On August 30 around 4 p.m., an officer was sent to the same address for another harassment complaint where Cornelius drove past the house. A day later, an officer reportedly spoke with Cornelius on the phone and he admitted to driving past the residence.

Cornelius reportedly told the officer that he drove past her house to ‘make sure she was happy’.

On September 1 around 4:15 p.m., Cornelius went to the Oneida Police Department and refused to talk to officers without a lawyer. He was placed under arrest and was transported to the Brown County Jail.

Cornelius is facing the following charge:

Stalking Felony Up to three and a half years in prison



Court records show that Cornelius was scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance on September 2. Records also show that his address is in De Pere.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.