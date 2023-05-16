TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Monroe County are requesting assistance in identifying a subject that may be in connection to fraud after writing out checks to two separate Walmarts.

According to the Tomah Police Department, on May 3, 2023, officers were notified by the De Pere Police Department of a victim in De Pere that had several fraudulent checks written on their bank account.

These checks were written to the Tomah Walmart and the Onalaska Walmart. The checks in question were still in the victim’s possession. One check that the victim sent via mail to pay a bill had not cleared the victim’s account.

Officers say it’s possible the check was stolen from the mail and the victim’s information was printed on forged checks.

Authorities are hoping the public can identify the person in the pictures provided. Anyone with additional information should contact the Tomah Police Department at (608)-374-7418.

This incident is still under investigation and Local 5 News will update this when more details are released to the public.