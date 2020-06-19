De Pere Safety Stand Down event promotes traffic safety to protect first responders

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Department held a special Safety Stand Down event on Thursday.

The event promotes traffic safety to protect first responders.

Officer Brian Murphy of Ashwaubenon Public Safety talked about his experience of being struck by an impaired driver after responding to a car fire.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” Officer Murphy says. “Unfortunately several officers and several other responders on the freeway haven’t been so lucky. But this was preventable so that’s what we’re hoping to achieve today.”

Murphy says it’s pretty simple – drivers should slow down and move over, not drive impaired, obey the speed limit, give yourself enough space, and pay attention to the road while driving.

