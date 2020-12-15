GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere School Board approves plan to return to in-person learning

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere School District has approved a plan to return students to in-person learning in January.

According to a release, the Unified School District of De Pere School Board approved a plan to return students to in-person learning in January. 

According to a release, the plan was previously reviewed and discussed by the Board during its Dec. 7 meeting. A draft of the plan was sent via Messenger to all District families on Dec. 8. 

Students in grades 4K-6 will learn in-person, in school five days a week.

They will return to class on Jan 11. Students in grades 7-12 will move into an enhanced blended model.

They will learn in-person two days a week, and at home 3 days a week. Those students will return to class on Jan 19 (Cohort B) and 21 (Cohort A). Safety protocols, including face coverings for all students and staff, social distancing and more will continue to be in place. 

Detailed operational plans for each building will be shared as they are updated. All families still have the option to enroll students in the District’s full-time virtual learning program, the De Pere Virtual Learning Academy, or to leave the Virtual Learning Academy and return to in-person instruction in January. 

Click to view the De Pere Schools Re-Opening Plan – Fly Safely As One. 

The deadline to make these changes is Wednesday, Dec. 16.

