De Pere School Board keeps mask mandate, creates metric to determine removal timeline

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere School Board met and discussed the current masking policy and ended with a metric to decide when masking well end in 4K-6th grade.

David Youngquist, the President of the De Pere School Board said, “Seven day positives per 100,000 for Brown County and the target would be 100 and when we reach that we would end the mask mandate.”

This means that when the case rate drops below 100 cases per 100,000 people in the county the district will remove the masks but did say the situation is fluid and they could shift course at any time.

They heard a presentation from a local doctor about the current state of coronavirus in children.

Dr. Donald Beno, a Pediatrician at Aurora BayCare Medical Center said, “Community spread is definitely happening and definitely happening in children. 27% of all the cases have been in children under the age of 18.”

Dr. Beno was asked to present to the board because he is a local doctor with expertise about COVID-19 in kids.

“CDC data shows that if children remain masked even if children in the same classroom with them were to become a positive as long as the other child was asymptomatic and was fully masked they would not have to be at home for quarantine,” said Dr. Beno.

He said that students in unmasked situations are at a higher chance of facing a possible quarantine because of this.

The board was met with opposition to the continued masking requirement.

Lynn Challe of Ashwaubenon said, “I come to stand against the mask mandates. I don’t believe in them. I never have believed in them.”

She was joined by a handful of other supporters from around the area, one who says she has a granddaughter in the De Pere school district, and others who do not.

They shared her sentiment.

Challe said, “I feel very sad for the kids.”

