De Pere school cancels classes on Friday due to COVID-19

(WFRV) – As students across Wisconsin commence another academic school plagued by the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts have already started feeling the repercussions.

On Friday, Syble Hopp School reported they have canceled classes on September 10, due to COVID-19.

According to the Green Bay Area Public School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of September 10, there were a total of 55 students in isolation, 850 students in quarantine. GBAPS staff is also being affected by the virus with 11 staff members in isolation and 20 staff in quarantine.