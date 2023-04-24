DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere is in the process of replacing street name signs, which means 174 street signs will be available for purchase by community members.

According to a release, the new signs will have the new City of De Pere logo and will comply with the standards established by the Federal Highway Administration. Sales of the old street signs will be first come, first served.

Those interested in purchasing signs can do so at the Municipal Service Center (925 South Sixth Street) for $10 for the first sign and $5 for each additional sign. All proceeds will go to the City of De Pere general fund.

If you’re curious if a specific street is available, you can call 920-339-4060 to check ahead of time. Officials say there will be no holds or reservations.