De Pere tattoo shop opens doors for Red Cross blood drive

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Red Cross continues to hold blood drives after many were canceled, 3rd Dimension Tattoos and Piercings in De Pere opened their doors to help respond to the need for blood.

Numerous blood drives were canceled after businesses shut down due to the coronavirus. 3rd Dimension was able to allow up to 30 people to donate blood Tuesday and Wednesday. Organizers say only 15 people could donate per day due to COVID-19 guidelines.

“The Red Cross is in an urgent need for blood right now, with everything opening back up here in June, hospitals are back at it, doing elective surgeries and things like that and the need for blood has increased by about 30 percent,” Jessica Brabant, account manager with the Red Cross told WFRV Local 5.

Organizers say they hope to make these blood drives a regular event at 3rd Dimension because the need for blood is in high demand.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5