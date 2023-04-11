*WARNING: Some may find the content below graphic in nature*

(WFRV) – A 19-year-old man from De Pere is facing eight charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met at Bay Park Square Mall.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 19-year-old Melvin Londo is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. On January 14 around 4 p.m., the girl claims she was dropped off at Bay Park Square Mall to hang out with some friends.

Around 7:45 p.m. that same day, two men reportedly came up to her and said that they were ‘trying to find girls to go to the movies with them’. One of the men reportedly told the girl that he would pay for her to get into the movie.

The girl and one of the men shared Snapchat information. The complaint mentioned that the man’s username had his name in it, which is how the girl knew the man was Londo.

Later on, the girl met up with the two men and started talking before the movie. The girl reportedly told Londo that she was 14 years old. Londo also told her that he was 19 years old.

Londo reportedly told the girl that he had vodka in his vehicle and that he and his friend planned on ‘getting wasted’ before the movie. All three people drank the alcohol, and the complaint says that Londo snuck alcohol into the theater.

All three people were drinking it during the movie. The girl alleges that Londo kissed her on the kips and put his hand on her thigh during the movie.

She also said that Londo placed his hand under her pants and touched her genitals.

When the movie was over, Londo asked the girl if she wanted to go back to his house. She said she would, and all of them reportedly left to drop off the other man with Londo.

The complaint says Londo drove to a house to drop off his friend. While they were at this house, Londo reportedly kept telling the girl ‘how good looking she was’.

While driving back to Londo’s house, Londo reportedly almost put his car into the ditch. He was also allegedly placing his hand on the girl’s thigh and genitals while driving.

After arriving at Londo’s house in De Pere, the two went to his bedroom. This is when the girl says that Londo started to touch her.

She reportedly tried to talk to him to get him to stop, but he didn’t. The girl says she started to cry and was ‘really scared’. At one point, the girl got up and started to pack up to leave. The complaint says that Londo did not want to her leave, and told the girl to take off her clothes.

Londo then allegedly started to choke and have sex with her. Later in the evening, the girl messaged a friend that she did not want to be at Londo’s house but had no way to leave.

She woke up the next morning to Londo allegedly touching her genitals. After asking Londo to bring her back to the mall, he drove her to the mall and walked inside with her.

A couple of her friends found her at the mall and were able to bring her home.

Police tried to contact Londo, but were never able to. Authorities spoke with his mom and confirmed that he lives with her, but he was not home.

Londo was arrested on April 10.

The following charges were filed against Londo on April 7:

Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child Under 16 years of Age Felony

Up to 40 years in prison First Degree Sexual Assualt of a Child Under Age 16 by Use or Threat of Force or Violence Felony

Up to 60 years in prison (The bifurcated sentence shall be at least 25 years since the victim was under 18 years old) Strangulation and Suffocation Felony

Up to 6 years in prison

Court records show that Londo is due in court on April 11 for his initial appearance. No additional information was provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as the case moves forward.