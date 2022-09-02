CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old girl from De Pere. Authorities say the driver died at the scene from injuries in the crash. A passenger, identified as a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay, was airlifted to a medical center in Neenah.

He had non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation, but officials mentioned that speed is believed to be a factor.

There were reportedly no indications of alcohol or drug impairment.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.