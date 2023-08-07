DE PERE, WI (WFRV) -Congressman Mike Gallagher presented Vietnam Era Veteran Richard Proulx with seven medals for his years of service in the United States Navy.

During his service, Proulx was deployed to Southeast Asia aboard the USS Enterprise, where his expertise and mechanical skill were essential to the ship executing highly effective strikes against military targets in South Vietnam. After, he returned to sea aboard the USS Saint Paul where he served as the Petty Officer in charge of the ship’s communications system, setting a new standard of excellence in his work.

In a speech presenting the medals to Proulx, Rep. Gallagher said, “The war in Vietnam has left painful memories permanently seared into the American consciousness. Even in the face of political controversy and a lack of support from a large percentage of the American public, Dick served both his country and his fellow sailors with honor, grit, and true professionalism I would argue that there simply is no higher calling than this.”

The medals presented to Proulx were the:

Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Navy Unit Commendation (with One Bronze Star)

Meritorious Unit Commendation

Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Vietnam Service Medal (Three Bronze Stars)