DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Walmart is reportedly closed as an ‘active incident’ is ongoing.

According to the De Pere Police Department, there is an active incident at the De Pere Walmart. Police are at the Walmart on Lawrence Drive in De Pere.

Authorities say that the store is currently closed to the public. Local 5 has a crew on the scene. There was no immediate information on the nature of the incident, only that it is ongoing.

The Walmart is located at 1415 Lawrence Drive.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.