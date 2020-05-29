Closings
De Pere wedding venue working to reschedule postponed events, set restrictions for summer weddings

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — At the LedgeCrest Reserve, weddings are in the works.

“Once it [the Safer at Home 0rder] was lifted we did reach out to all of our brides that had weddings planned this summer and said ‘it’s a go, let’s keep on with your wedding,'” Event Manager Kylie Birenbaum said.

While reaching out to those summer brides, the venue also had a number of wedding dates that had come and gone over the course of the Safer at Home order.

“Between weddings, corporate, and non profit events I believe it was over 25,” Birenbaum said of the events postponed during that time.

She told Local 5 the venue has been working with those clients to set new dates.

“And so now a lot of those will be rescheduled to this fall and early spring,” Birenbaum said. “It’ll just be a busy season.”

In the meantime, the venue is busy preparing for summer weddings with some adjustments.

“Instead of just having two bars, we’re adding on like three or four per event so then that gives guests an opportunity to go into this line and if this line is too long then they’ll go into this line,” Birenbaum said.

She added that staff members working at events will wear masks, and that the venue’s outdoor patio can be utilized to make social distancing easier.

“I think a lot more guests will be more comfortable outside,” Birenbaum said.

The venue has also reduced maximum capacity by 20 percent.

Birenbaum told Local 5 she’s been assuring clients that their weddings can go on, even with the changes.

“You still have your family, you’re still getting married,” she said. “It’s still going to be the best day of your life.”

