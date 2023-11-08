DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the little things at Black Honey Hashery that stand out. The five dozen unique mugs for customers to pick from when they walk in, the sign that reads “get your fat pants ready” and the floor to ceiling décor in the women’s restroom, courtesy of owner Molly Bluma’s mother.

“It was always my dream to have my own restaurant, but it was never my dream to open a breakfast restaurant and I never drank coffee until I opened this building,” she said. “I try to have one coffee a day. I think I’ll always be a coffee drinker now that I’m hooked on it.”

She needs the coffee because she gets to work at 5:00 a.m. five days a week. After decades of working in the restaurant industry, she finally achieved her dream when she opened Black Honey Hashery on May 31, 2017.

“It was real surreal, it was like this is really happening. And people came in, and they ate and they left happy and it was amazing because that is what we had worked up to. And it just continued on, the next day they came in again, and the next day they came in again, and they just kept coming,” she said.

She had been working at lunch and dinner restaurants, and was ready for a change of pace and to chase after her own dream.

“[I was looking to open] someplace maybe where I can be at home at night, with my family. So I left Titletown Brewing company and I started the hashery,” she said. “When you work so hard to bring something to fruition, and then all of a sudden it’s happening, you just kind of have to sit back and say ‘wow, I did that, that’s great.’ With a lot of help, but I did that.”

Now, Bluma is ready for a change of pace in life again, and she and her husband are ready to retire, and Black Honey Hashery is up for sale.

“We’re going to just step back a little bit and enjoy our lives while we’re still young enough to do some really fun things,” she said. “We’ve had several people come through to take a look at it. They get everything, from the staff to the decorations to the recipes. It would be kind of an ideal situation if someone could come in and slowly implement some of their ideas and their plans and turn it into their dream.”

Bluma hopes to sell the establishment by the end of the year, and hopes that the new owner continues on with the same quality food and hospitality.

“I hope that it’s still a really great place to come, because I want to be on this side, instead of the kitchen side, I want to be the one who comes in and orders the pancakes and the cup of coffee.”

Bluma plans on spending more time with family and traveling in her retirement, and also looks forward to seeing what the next owner does with the restaurant.

“It’s kind of a real bittersweet kind of thing. I don’t have a lot of sorrow about it, I’m really excited about what the next chapter of my life is going to bring. And I’m very excited for whoever comes and takes this over.”