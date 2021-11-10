GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere’s newest Mexican restaurant to open on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new restaurant in East De Pere will open its doors for the first time on Nov. 12.

Local residents looking for a new place to eat will soon be able to give Little Mexico of East De Pere a try as the restaurant plans to open at 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to Little Mexico of East De Pere’s Facebook page, they are opening their doors on Friday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. The store’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Little Mexico of East De Pere says they will be closed on Sundays.

Their menu, which can be found online, features classic Mexican dishes as well as other options like wings. Little Mexico of East De Pere is located at 310 North Wisconsin Street.

For any additional information/questions, Little Mexico of East De Pere says to reach out to them on Facebook or by calling 920-425-4162.

