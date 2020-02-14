1  of  13
De Pere’s Our Lady of Lourdes celebrates Chinese New Year

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at De Pere’s Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School celebrated the Chinese New Year on Thursday.

The school offers students an opportunity to study Mandarin – the second most common language in the world.

During the celebration, students in that program learned more about the Chinese culture by taking part in their New Year celebration.

“They learn how to speak their language, which is important, but I think what’s most important is that they understand the culture,” says Jeff Young, principal at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. “We’re asking these young people to be the leaders of our country in 30 years and they have to understand the culture as well as speak the language.”

