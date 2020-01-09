De Pere’s Syble Hopp closes due to ‘large amount of stomach illness’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Syble Hopp School in De Pere is closed Thursday due to “a large amount of stomach illness,” according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.

“We are seeing a large amount of stomach illness in the building, affecting both students and staff,” the letter says.

School officials are asking parents to keep their child home until they are symptom-free for over 48 hours.

Officials say symptoms to watch for are vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, body aches, fatigue, chills, and fever.

Syble Hopp administrators say they are working closely with the Brown County/De Pere Health Department.