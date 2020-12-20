De Pere’s ‘Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe’ owner Mike Vande Walle passes at age 63

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe owner Mike Vande Walle passed away on Dec. 17 at age 63, according to the Ryan Funeral Home in De Pere.

A few moments after the news had broken about Mike Vande Walle’s passing, Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe shared a heartfelt message stating that Mike had passed due to COVID-19 complications.

Courtesy of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe Facebook page

Courtesy of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe Facebook page

The statement read:

“We are heartbroken to announce that Uncle Mike passed away on December 17th. He fought a tough battle with covid but lost. I think God must of needed Kringle for Christmas and that is why he needed him. It will be extremely difficult to fill his shoes, but Nathan, Brittni and I (Mary) are going to try with all our might because that is what Mike would want us to do. Please understand we might not be able to make everything that Mike did, but we will try our hardest. Your support and prayers for our family will be most appreciated. We are so very fortunate to have so many wonderful, caring customers in our community that loved Mike so much. He will be deeply missed.”

Since the announcement was shared there has been an outpour of sympathies shared from Wisconsinites to the Vande Walle family during this difficult time.

Mike Vande Walle and wife Mary Vande Walle had first opened Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in De Pere back in 2001.

Quickly rising to the top and becoming a Wisconsin favorite, the local bakeshop has been awarded the Best Bakery in Green Bay for 14 consecutive years confirming that Mike Vande Walle is leaving behind quite the legacy.