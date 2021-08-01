Dead Alewife wash ashore Lake Michigan, usual for this time of year

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Algoma is one of the premier tourist destinations in Northeast Wisconsin. “We love the Beach and the Town itself,” said Suzanne Mitchell.

Suzanne and her husband John are visiting from Texas. “It’s got a nice, almost like you feel like you’re in a Northeastern fishing Town,” said John. The city attracts hundreds, if not thousands each year.

If you have traveled to Algoma, specifically along the Lake Michigan shoreline, you might have seen small dead fish. Those fish are known as Alewife and are native to the Atlantic Ocean.

“It’s common this time of year to see Alewife die off along the shore of Lake Michigan,” said Nick Legler, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Nick, speaking with Local 5’s Eric Richards, says there are a number of different reasons why Alewife washes up along the shore. “This is due to stressors on those fish like spawning, nutrition, and water temperature,” said Nick.

Dead Alewife can make for a great meal for birds and other fish. However, not for humans. People are encouraged not to eat them. They are sometimes used as bait for people who are fishing. They usually wash ashore between the Spring and Summer seasons.