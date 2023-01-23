OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.

The dog is described as a female, tan in color, possibly a Terrier mix. Police are working to identify the owner of the dog.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-236-5700.

This is the second dead dog incident in Oshkosh this month. Back in early January, police investigated the death of a dog on Rainbow Drive.

No additional details were provided.