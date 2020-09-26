Deadliest year on Lake Michigan, drownings reach record high

GREAT LAKES, Wis. (WFRV) – Lake Michigan drownings have reached a record high, according to The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP).

The Great Lakes organization released it’s 2020 findings revealing there have been 53 Lake Michigan drownings to date, surpassing the previous record of 49 drownings in 2012.

Researchers report there have been a total of 434 Lake Michigan drownings since 2010.

For the entire Great Lakes, officials revealed there have been 94 drownings in 2020; and 931 Great Lakes drownings since 2010.

In addition to the confirmed drownings, experts say there are an additional six drowning incidents where the victims were last listed as critical condition, unknown condition, or missing.

The GLSRP says they are awaiting updates on these incidents.

