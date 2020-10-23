Deadline close and ‘Recall Evers’ say they’re close to signatures needed for recall

Recall Evers nearing October 27, 2020, signature deadline

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) An effort to recall Governor Evers has not only gained traction, but also the Governor’s attention.

In a recent political ad, Governor Evers is asking residents to ‘decline to sign’.

Recall Evers organizer, Jeremy Pease says, “It’s kind of flattering in the sense that now he’s suddenly starting to pay attention. I feel like he was paying attention from the get-go. He just wasn’t telling us that he was paying attention.”

This Facebook group wants to recall Evers because of the way he dealt with the riots and the state’s COVID-19 pandemic mandates.

Pease says, “Kenosha officials asked for help via the National Guard and if I remember right he sent like 125-150 National Guardsmen when they asked for what I think was 750. He did not handle that properly.”

However Evers says he wouldn’t change his actions regarding the Kenosha riots. “Clearly I would not change anything that I did. We met every request the city and county of Kenosha asked us,” Evers was quoted in the Wisconsin State Journal on September 10, 2020, from a Milwaukee Press Club event.

Pease continues, “and then, of course, the lockdowns on the state. The business lockdowns. The mask mandates. It seems like he’s not really communicating properly with other state leaders.”

The Governor says he’s relied on the advice of public health officials to take action during the pandemic.

“The Governor has relied on science and the advice of public health experts to take action and save lives, from safer at home to/ limiting public gatherings to requiring face coverings in public places.” Mitch Wallace, Executive Director for Tony for Wisconsin – 10/16/2020

The Governor blames Republicans for this recall effort.

“Republicans’ continued rhetoric has even helped prompt a recall effort against Gov. Evers.” Mitch Wallace, Executive Director for Tony for Wisconsin – 10/16/2020

However, this Facebook group feels otherwise. Pease says, “We’re not going after Evers because he is a Democrat. We are non-partisan. This is not an attack on a Democrat. We want strong leadership in our state of Wisconsin.”

A recall could mean yet another race in an already turbulent year.

Arnold Shober, Professor of Government at Lawrence University says, “If the organizers are successful a recall election would be scheduled some time out. It would be disruptive to the Evers administration to handle covid but of course, that’s part of the argument that organizers are making is that they are unhappy with his efforts. So okay that’s democracy.”

Exactly how many signatures this group has is still unknown but organizers say they have enough names to force a recall.

Pease says, “There are a lot of numbers being thrown about and we’re not really sure where they’re coming from. The team members are very confident we are very close to the minimum required signatures.”

Nearly 669,000 signatures are needed to force a recall election and the signatures are due October 27th.

In 2012, roughly 900,000 signatures forced a recall of then, Republican Governor Scott Walker–he won the recall election against Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.