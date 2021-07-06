Deadline to apply for Wisconsin State Patrol Academy approaching

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol says they have positions open all over the state and are looking for applicants for their next recruiting class.

“Working in law enforcement especially being a Wisconsin State trooper it’s a very fulfilling career,” says Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant Daniel Diedrich. “You really help the communities you live in and really take an activist-like role in providing a service to the community.”

Candidates have until Friday to apply for the Wisconsin State Patrol’s 67th recruiting class.

“We’re always looking for more applicants because we really strive to get the best field that we can,” Diedrich says. “We’ve got lots of positions open statewide with retirements. We have an overwhelming amount of vacancies.”

Recruits go through six months of training at Fort McCoy. That training begins on January 2, 2022.

“The application process will run you through both your physical readiness test as well as a background and a very intensive application process. Obviously, we want the best of the best to work for Wisconsin State Patrol,” says Diedrich.

There are usually 30 to 60 recruits per class. State Patrol officials say they expect this year to be similar to other years in terms of class size.