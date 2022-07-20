WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – It’s that time again, to cast your vote and hope your candidate gets selected. For 2022, there is the Partisan Primary and the General Election in Wisconsin.

One of the titles that will be on the ballot for the Partisan Primary is governor and lieutenant governor. To see who the candidates are for this year click here.

Keeping up to date with deadlines for elections can help ease the process to get your vote counted in time.

Below are some important deadlines from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and MyVote you should keep in mind for 2022 –

July 20 — Open registration closes for the Partisan Primary

You have until 11:59 p.m. on this Wednesday to register by mail or online to vote in the Partisan Primary. After this date, the commission reports you have to register in person in your municipal clerk’s office or at a polling place.

July 26 — In-person absentee ballots available

The commission reports clerks can start issuing in-person absentee ballots at the clerk’s office or designated alternate locations.

Aug. 2 — Last day to put a ballot in the mail

The USPS recommends you put your mail-in ballot in the mail by this day. It can take up to seven days for your voted ballot to be received by your municipal clerk by mail and USPS reports it can take longer if your mailing address is outside of Wisconsin.

Aug. 4 — Last day to request an absentee ballot

There is a 5 p.m. deadline for you to ask for an absentee ballot by mail, online, email, or fax for the Partisan Primary.

Aug. 5 — Late registration closes

You have until 5 p.m. to register to vote in a municipal clerk’s office or other designated locations, reports the commission.

Aug. 9 — Partisan Primary

Any absentee ballots must be received by a clerk by 8 p.m.

Oct. 19 — Open registration closes for the General Election

Registration by mail or online to vote closes at 11:59 p.m. After this date, the commission reports you must register in person in a municipal clerk’s office or at a polling place.

Oct. 25 — In-person absentee ballots available

MyVote explained you can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in person in your municipal clerk’s office through Nov. 6, 2022.

Nov. 1 — Last day to put a ballot in the mail

The USPS recommends you put your mail-in ballot in the mail by this day.

Nov. 3 — Last day to request an absentee ballot

You have until 5 p.m. to ask for an absentee ballot by mail, online, email, or fax for the General Election.

Nov. 4 — Late registration closes

This is the last day you can register to vote in a municipal clerk’s office or a different designated location. It ends at 5 p.m.

Nov. 8 — General election

Any absentee ballots must be received by a clerk by 8 p.m.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled in July that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person.