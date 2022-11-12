LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night.

According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S.

The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in the lane of traffic. The vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old man from Appleton, was not injured, although the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Green Bay, was pronounced dead on the scene. A vehicle with its flashers was parked on the side of the highway near the crash scene, which appeared to have been driven by the pedestrian.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time, and the crash is currently under investigation.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.