KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection off State Highway 67.

According to a release, on Wednesday at around 10:00 a.m., the Kiel Police Department, the Kiel Fire Department, and Kiel EMS were sent to the intersection of State Highway 67 and Persnickety Place for a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was transported by emergency personnel to the Kiel Fire Department, where a landing zone had been set up for a medical helicopter.

Authorities report that the woman died from her injuries. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification, and no further information has been provided.