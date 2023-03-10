NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another injured following an early Friday morning crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the incident happened near North Fond du Lac on I-41 southbound at CTH N around 4:15 a.m. on March 10.

Authorities say a semi heading southbound became jackknifed on the overpass at CTH N.

While the semi was blocking the lane of traffic, a Chevrolet Trailblazer struck the rear of the trailer, becoming lodged underneath it.

The driver of the Trailblazer was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say. The front-seat passenger was also injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.

Assisting agencies included the:

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department

Fond du Lac County Highway Department

Winnebago County Highway Department

Eldorado Fire Department and First Responders

North Fond du Lac Fire and First Responders.

I-41 was detoured for about five hours but has since reopened.

The release was provided by WisDOT and the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post.

This incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.