MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation shows an 88-year-old woman from Sheboygan was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV on I-43 when she went into the west shoulder and hit the back of an unoccupied 2023 Ford flatbed truck owned by Enterprise FM Trust.

They explained the truck was outside the lane people drive in and “had warning devices in place.”

The 88-year-old driving the SUV died at the scene.

Office officials said the Wisconsin State Patrol is helping by reconstructing the crash. No other information is being shared at this time.