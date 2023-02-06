MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – One person reportedly died after a two-vehicle crash in Waushara County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on February 5 around 12 p.m., there was a call about a two-vehicle crash on STH 21 in the Township of Marion. Authorities arrived on the scene and tried life-saving measures on one of the people involved in the crash.

A driver of one of the vehicles reportedly died and was pronounced dead by the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office. Two people in the other vehicle were sent to a hospital.

The initial investigation into the crash showed that alcohol and not stopping at a stop sign contributed to the crash. The identity of the person who died was not released at this time.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.