MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28.

Officers said the vehicle had run a red light and hit the 23-year-old while he was walking in the crosswalk.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Police described the suspected vehicle as “a black, 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors, and possibly flashing headlights.”

They add the Dodge Ram should have damage to the front of the vehicle.

If you are someone you know has any information pertaining to the hit-and-run, officers urge you to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.