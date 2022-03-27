STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette authorities suspect speed and alcohol were factors in a Saturday afternoon crash that killed one woman and injured another.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, deputies responded to several reports of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Parkway Road near Eagle Road in the Town of Stephenson.

Upon arrival, officers found a four-door SUV rolled over in an east ditch.

Further investigation determined that the SUV was traveling southbound on Parkway Road when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, and rolled over.

Two women were said to have been in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

One of the women, identified as 62-year-old Sally Williams Griese of Greenleaf, had to be ejected from the vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The second woman, identified as a 48-year-old Kim Thomson of De Pere was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

This is the first traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.