BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving a power pole in Marinette County on Wednesday.

Around 4:00 p.m., authorities with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a power pole on fire between State Highway 64 and County P on 3rd Road in the Town of Beaver.

The caller also reported an injured Hispanic male, who was near the burning power pole.

After arriving on the scene, deputies located a vehicle that appeared to have been going southbound before going off the road into a ditch, striking the pole, and coming to rest in a cornfield.

Law enforcement located the Hispanic male, who was ejected from the crash. The 53-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene by the Assistant Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Two other Hispanic males were able to walk to a nearby farm, where they were treated by Coleman Rescue and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

A fourth Hispanic male fled the scene on foot and has yet to be located.

“Significant follow-up work needs to be on this case, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner,” wrote Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

No names are being released at this time and additional information will become available in the future.

Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.