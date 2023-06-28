LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southeastern Wisconsin was airlifted to a hospital where he would later die after being ejected from a moped following a single-vehicle crash in Door County.

A Facebook post from the Door County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident happened on WIS 42 north of Seaquist Road around 7:20 p.m. on June 27 in the Town of Liberty Grove.

Emergency personnel from the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Fire Department, Sister Bay-Liberty Grove First Responders, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2021 Taizhou Zhongneng Wolf RX-50 moped was heading south on WIS 42 when the driver, later identified as a 54-year-old man from Franklin, lost control and went into a ditch.

Authorities say the 54-year-old was ejected from the moped and hit a culvert pipe. He was then taken by a helicopter from the Ephraim-Gibraltar Airport to the Door County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later airlifted to a Green Bay hospital where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation and no other information has been released at this time. Local 5 will update this story when additional details are provided.