GROVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One individual died due to a motorcycle crash on I-41 when they lost control of their motorcycle on the highway.

According to a release, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Deputies do believe that alcohol played a factor, and after an investigation, they concluded that the motorcyclist was traveling without a helmet at a ‘high rate of speed’, and had passed several other vehicles.

The driver lost control and skidded down the highway, and ended up on the shoulder of the road. Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The victim is a 53-year-old from Oconto, Daniel E. Ertman.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will provide an update if more information is released.