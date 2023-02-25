DEER CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old man from Bear Creek has died after another driver reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way near Schweitzer Road in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of CTY TK D and Schweitzer Road in Deer Creek around 5:40 p.m. on February 24.

The initial investigation, deputies say, showed a 41-year-old man from Bear Creek was driving a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on Schweitzer Road, approaching Cty Tk D.

At the same time, a pickup truck being driven by the 45-year-old was traveling northbound on CTY TK D.

Authorities say the 41-year-old allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to the northbound pickup truck, hitting it.

The 45-year-old man died at the scene and the 41-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Deputies stated that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the:

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin State Patrol

Bear Creek Fire Department

Bear Creek First Responders

Gold Cross Ambulance

Theda-Star

Outagamie County Highway Department

No additional information was provided.